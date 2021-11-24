The Colorado Department of Agriculture is seeking applications for volunteers to serve on its Soil Health Program Advisory Committee to advise the Department and the Commissioner on matters regarding the Soil Health Program.
The Soil Health Program Advisory Committee provides a critical link between CDA and agricultural producers, water users, and others with expertise in soil health.
The committee will be appointed by the Commissioner of Agriculture and is responsible for approving soil health grants proposed by the Department and assisting in the development of CDA’s Voluntary Soil Health Program (Title 35, Article 73).
Per state statute, applications are sought for the following positions:
• one irrigated crop producer;
• one dryland crop producer;
• one rancher;
• one organic producer;
• one crop consultant;
• one representative of an Indian Tribe;
• one representative with expertise in soil carbon storage and natural climate mitigation;
• two members of the board of the Colorado Association of Conservation Districts;
• one water user from east of the Continental Divide who owns, leases, or represents owners of adjudicated water rights used for agriculture, including members of a ditch corporation, acequia, or a shareholder or parciante of either; and
• one water user from west of the Continental Divide who owns, leases, or represents owners of adjudicated water rights used for agriculture, including members of a ditch corporation, acequia, or a shareholder or parciante of either.
CDA welcomes applications from those interested in serving. People from diverse constituencies and communities of color are encouraged to apply.
Participation in the advisory committee is voluntary and members receive no compensation for their service. However, members may be reimbursed for travel and expenses required in the performance of their official duties. In the near future, all meetings will have a virtual attendance option.
