State AG names Top 10 consumer complaints

Attorney General Phil Weiser on Monday kicked off National Consumer Protection Week by unveiling the list of the top 10 consumer complaints and inquiries his office received in 2022, which included retail sales, home services and repair schemes, and automotive sales and services.
Last year, consumers filed 17,941 complaints and inquiries with the Consumer Protection Section in the Colorado Department of Law, a 28% increase from 2021.
“At the Department of Law, our responsibility is to protect Colorado consumers. National Consumer Protection Week is an opportunity to provide resources, education, and knowledge so that Coloradans can continue to navigate and avoid scams, while also warning scammers and other bad actors that we are working to halt them and hold them accountable,” Weiser said.
“We also are committed to protecting Coloradans by pushing for pro-consumer legislation, as we did in enacting a law preventing deceptive auto-renewals and are doing this year pushing for new medical debt collection protections.”
National Consumer Protection Week, which this year runs March 5-11, is designated by the Federal Trade Commission as a time to help people understand their consumer rights and to make well-informed decisions about money. The attorney general’s office partners with the FTC to help raise awareness about Colorado scams and resources available.
The top 10 types of complaints and inquiries received in 2022 were: retail sales, home services and repair, professional services, automobile sales and service, government agencies, lending companies, real estate sales and service, imposter scams, debt collection, health care/medical services.
These scams were the most common complaints the attorney general’s office received in 2022, but scams can differ based on where a person lives. For the first time, the attorney general’s office is providing an interactive map that shows the common scams for each county in Colorado: https://coag.gov/protecting-consumers/.
Consumer protection actions taken in 2022
In 2022, the attorney general brought enforcement actions against several businesses to protect consumers and provide refunds and other relief. These actions include:
• Settlements with CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Mallinckrodt, and others for their roles in the opioids crisis. In total, more than $740 million in settlement funds are being distributed to local governments and regions to combat the opioid crisis.
• Settlements with student loan servicer Navient, and the now-defunct ITT Tech and Westwood College that resulted in debt relief for thousands of Colorado borrowers who were subjected to widespread deceptive and predatory lending practices.
• Reached an historic national settlement with Google after the company intentionally misled consumers into believing they could control their location data and privacy.
• Investigations into the auto-lending GAP market resulted in over $6.5 million in refunds to Colorado consumers after multiple credit unions failed to return GAP fees to customers.
• Over $2.5 million in refunds were secured for over 80,000 low-income Coloradans and members of the military after TurboTax deceived customers into paying for tax services that should have been free.
Under Weiser’s leadership as attorney general, consumers have received $255 million in refunds, credits and debt relief from legal settlements and judgments.
StopFraudColorado.gov is a website for the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Section that is designed to emphasize consumer protection outreach and makes it easier for Coloradans to avoid becoming a victim of fraud, while streamlining the process for filing fraud reports. If you notice any scams, fraud, price gouging, or other attempts to take advantage of Coloradans, contact Stop Fraud Colorado at 800-222-4444 or www.StopFraudColorado.gov.
