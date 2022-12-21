State braces for deep freeze and hazardous travel

Staff Report
The forecasted snow totals through Saturday might not seem like much — up to an inch in Montrose, to about 6 inches on Monarch Pass, U.S. 50.
But in the high country, strong winds of up to 60 mph will blow that white stuff to “blizzard-like” conditions, the National Weather Service says.
A strong cold front was moving into the region Wednesday night, bringing with it hazardous driving conditions and, in northwest Colorado, gusts of up to 70 mph over passes and higher terrain along the Continental Divide. Temperatures were plunging in the wake of a cold front, with “bitterly cold wind chills” in some parts of the state Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to the NWS advisory.
Through Saturday, U.S. 50 east of Montrose is expected to receive 1 to 6 inches: up to 4 on Cerro Summit; up to 2 near Blue Mesa Reservoir; up to 2 in Gunnison; up to 4 in Sargents and between 3 and 6 inches on Monarch Pass.
Highway 50 will be open to two-way travel at Little Blue Creek Canyon, 30 miles east of Montrose, starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and continuing through Jan. 3, 2023.
On Jan. 3, there will again be one-lane, alternating traffic with pilot cars to guide vehicles through as striping operations take place.
Sometime later in January, U.S. 50 will be open to two lanes of traffic with no delays, until spring, when safety improvement work will continue through the summer.
On I-70, the current storm system could bring up to 4 inches near Glenwood Springs and as many as 9 inches on Vail Pass.
On U.S. 550 south of Montrose, forecasted totals are lower, with up to 4 inches on Red Mountain Pass. However, winds could hit up to 70 mph, making for poor visibility and hazardous travel.
For road conditions, visit cotrip.org. For updated weather forecasts, visit weather.gov/gjt.
The Colorado Veterinarian’s Office has also put out a reminder to take care of pets and livestock in the frigid weather.
“Anyone who owns animals should prepare for this cold weather and emergencies that may arise as a result of the low temperatures,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Maggie Baldwin, DVM.
“To the greatest extent possible, Coloradans should ensure all animals have access to adequate shelter with bedding and access to fresh water and plenty of food, as animals typically need more food and water in cold temperatures.”
Owners should consider bringing pets inside the home. Animal owners should make sure they have a way to maintain fresh water and food supply for animals in the case of extreme snow and ice.
Cold weather can lead to power outages, which can cause mechanized feeders or heaters to become inoperable, so animal owners should make a preparedness plan to deal with any emergencies.
Severe and prolonged low temperatures can also cause problems for livestock, horses and their owners. Anyone going through a large winter storm for the first time should prepare by providing access to shelter for small farm animals like pigs, goats, and birds.
Shelters, sheds, or windbreaks will protect livestock from winter storms and having bedding available can create a warm place to keep horses and livestock off ice and mud.
Additional information on how to prepare for severe winter storms can be found at Prep4AgThreads.org, including information about protecting your companion animals, livestock, or your farm.