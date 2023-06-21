With the signature of Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright, a directive for continued remote participation in certain court proceedings took the final step before it will go into effect Aug. 1.
Boatright signed the Virtual Proceedings Policy, a companion order to an earlier directive guiding the livestreaming of certain court hearings.
The new Chief Justice Directive furnishes uniform guidance to the state’s trial courts to increase access via remote options. It gives the judges a framework for understanding what proceedings should be conducted in-person and which ones may allow for virtual appearances.
The directive presumes several types of hearings to be flexible, including case management, status conferences and uncontested orders relating to parental rights, conservatorship, guardianship and informal probate proceedings.
The multiple “good cause” factors listed in the directive include when all parties agree to a virtual hearing; when a party is in reasonable fear of personal safety; transportation limits; impact on employment of an involved part; weather and availability of transportation.
As does the previous directive for livestreaming, the new directive leaves intact a judge’s authority to decide when to depart from the guidelines and allow for more flexibility. Also in keeping with the livestreaming directive, people are still barred from recording, livestreaming, broadcasting or photographing proceedings without advance permission, in the form of a court order.
Chief judges in Colorado’s 22 judicial districts can also adopt local policies for the continued use of virtual proceedings that are reflective of the availability of staff members necessary to conduct them, need, and demand.
“The adoption of this policy solidifies a dramatic shift in the manner in which courts have conducted business for hundreds of years by authorizing the use of virtual proceedings which benefit the majority of those involved in court proceedings,” Boatright said in a news release.
“I am confident this CJD provides the necessary and timely guidance to judicial officers to allow for the continuation of virtual proceedings. I believe it increases statewide consistency in operations, while allowing the judicial districts and trial court judicial officers to maintain discretion over decorum in their courtrooms.”
Colorado courts had to shift gears quickly in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted in-person gatherings. Not holding court was not an option, because of litigants’ constitutional rights and the ends of justice. Not allowing any public access would have violated the public’s right to attend public court hearings. Technology filled the gap by providing remote attendance by phone and/or web.
Courts in the 7th Judicial District were no exception. District Attorney Seth Ryan said previously virtual options were a boon, given such factors as the size of the district, which spans Montrose, Delta, Hinsdale, Gunnison, Ouray and San Miguel counties, and a variety of potentially hazardous terrain. The remote options were efficient for hearings that did not require in-person testimony or cross-examination.
The Virtual Proceedings Committee helped fashion the latest guidelines, after public input. Boatright in his statements thanked its members.
“We heard from more than one hundred people when we published the initial draft of the CJD, and most favored the continued use of virtual appearances. Technology such as live streaming allowing for virtual appearances will continue to evolve, and we must evolve with it. I believe this directive strikes the right balance at this time.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone