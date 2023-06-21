With the signature of Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright, a directive for continued remote participation in certain court proceedings took the final step before it will go into effect Aug. 1.

Boatright signed the Virtual Proceedings Policy, a companion order to an earlier directive guiding the livestreaming of certain court hearings.



