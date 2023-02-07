In an effort to ensure the safety of Colorado motorists, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is sending out letters to owners of vehicles that have been recalled due to defective airbags.
There are more than 66,000 vehicles with defective airbags still on Colorado roads. The letters, which will be sent in mid-February, inform owners of recalled vehicles that the airbags could kill or seriously injure drivers and passengers if they deploy.
A defective part inside the airbag can explode when the airbag deploys, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed that 24 people in the U.S. have been killed, with hundreds of others alleged to have been injured, by this defect.
Drivers who were not the original owners of their vehicle may not be aware of an open safety recall or inadvertently dismissed the notification from the manufacturer. Together with stakeholders, the DMV is sending out letters at no cost to Colorado taxpayers.
An open safety recall does not affect the ability of a customer to renew their vehicle registration. Customers should check their Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) for open safety recalls by using the VIN look-up tool on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website www.NHTSA.gov/recalls or contacting their authorized dealership.
The letter directs vehicle owners to schedule appointments at local dealerships for immediate free recall repairs. It also urges owners to take immediate action even if their vehicles have been previously repaired due to temporary replacement parts being used on some vehicles. These vehicles now require permanent repairs.
