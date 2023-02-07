In an effort to ensure the safety of Colorado motorists, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is sending out letters to owners of vehicles that have been recalled due to defective airbags.

There are more than 66,000 vehicles with defective airbags still on Colorado roads. The letters, which will be sent in mid-February, inform owners of recalled vehicles that the airbags could kill or seriously injure drivers and passengers if they deploy.



