After a week of excitement concludes surrounding the distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Jared Polis said the second shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will contain fewer doses. That shipment is expected to arrive in Colorado by the end of the week.
“The bad news is the numbers of what we’re going to get from Pfizer are lower next week, not just for us, but for every state, than what we had been told before,” Polis said during Friday’s press conference.
As the news broke about lower vaccine counts coming in round two, Pfizer rebutted claims that there is a shortfall in doses, instead stating it has millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines waiting in warehouses to be delivered, within a press release on Thursday. However, the company is awaiting shipping instructions from the federal government.
“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed,” the company said in the release. “ … We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse, but as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.”
The company successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses last week.
Polis made a call to the federal government on Friday to send the vaccines waiting in warehouses to Colorado.
“We say send them to Colorado, but we encourage the federal government to get those distributed out,” Polis said. “They’re not doing any good in a Pfizer warehouse.”
While the state is expecting to receive a smaller shipment, Polis said each vial the state has received contains 20% more vaccine than originally thought.
“We’re hearing from providers across Colorado that the Pfizer vaccine vial is good for six doses, instead of five,” Polis said.
The state will revise its allotment of the Pfizer vaccine to account for the addition dose, meaning the state’s vaccination count will not match the Centers for Disease Control’s numbers. If the same proves true for the Moderna vaccine, the state will adapt those numbers as well.
The state expects to receive a Pfizer vaccine shipment of 39,780 (20% more than reported by the CDC) with 25,000 of those being delivered to skilled nursing facilities for on-site administration and 14,000 being delivered to hospitals. The state is expected to receive 95,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Dr. Rachel Herlihy was also on Friday’s news conference.
Herlihy shared that while Colorado’s COVID-19 case numbers are still high, the state is seeing a downward trend. She attributed that decline to no post-Thanksgiving spike and statewide restrictions.
Looking at the number of new COVID-19 cases reported to the CDC throughout the pandemic, Herlihy noted how Colorado has hit the downward curve and avoided a Thanksgiving spike.
“Colorado, shown in orange, has bent the curve following Thanksgiving,” she said. “We’ve really continued to see that downward trend.”
Colorado has not seen improvements in COVID-19 deaths with half of Colorado’s COVID-19 deaths being reported within the last two months.
“We continue to see an increasing trend. We certainly hope to see improvements here soon, but we know death data lags, so it’s not unexpected to see the death data lagging behind.”
As the holiday season continues, Herlihy noted that if Coloradans can continue following COVID-19 protocols and prevent an end of the year spike, the state can see a decline in COVID-19 cases ahead of school resuming in January.
“If we can avoid a Christmas and New Year’s spike, we can get our numbers back down to spring levels in time for school reopening in mid-January,” she said.
If that trend continues to drop to what the average was over the summer, Herlihy anticipates that happening in March, then that’s when the state expects to see herd immunity start to take effect from the vaccine.
“However, a holiday spike that occurs in the next week or two could potentially set us back several weeks on this timeline.”
Pfizer’s press release noted how the company is manufacturing and readying for release millions of doses daily, with the volume set to increase in the coming weeks.
“We remain confident in our ability to deliver up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year, and we look forward to continuing to work with the US Government to deliver our vaccine to the American people.”
Current numbers indicate that one out of every 59 Coloradan is infected with COVID-19.
With Christmas less than a week away, Polis continued to encourage Coloradans to wear face coverings, social distance, and avoid celebrations with people outside of your household to prevent a spike in cases.
“This is a holiday season like no other,” he said.
As of Friday, the state reported 3,693 new positive COVID-19 cases. The state’s COVID-19 death toll sat at 3,321 Coloradans.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.