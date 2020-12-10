The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided an additional $2.5 million in funding for COVID-19 response efforts in Colorado.
To-date, FEMA has provided more than $157.8 million in public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under the major disaster declaration issued March 28 by President Donald Trump.
The state of Colorado received $2.5 million for emergency protective measures to lease, remodel and inspect the Western Slope Memory Care to serve as an Alternate Care Site (ACS) in stand-by status.
All costs for this project took place from April 10 to Nov. 30.
FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding for emergency actions undertaken by communities to protect public safety, providing at least a 75% funding share for eligible costs. Remaining costs are the responsibility of the state and local applicants for assistance.
For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements can play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.
Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.
