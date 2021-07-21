The State of Colorado is offering $100 Walmart gift cards to people who have not yet received vaccines at state-run sites over the next few days.
The gift cards will be distributed at the vaccination site in the Delta Walmart on Thursday, Friday and Monday. The gift cards will also be distributed at the Montrose Walmart pharmacy on Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last.
All Coloradans over the age of 12 are eligible. The gift cards will also be given out to people who receive second doses on the scheduled days.
Governor Polis announced the program, deemed “Colorado Comeback Cash,” at an event in Denver on Wednesday afternoon. Polis said that the incentives are "not going to change anybody's minds,” but is aiming to target people who have intended to get inoculated but have not yet.
The state of Colorado achieved the goal of 70% adults with at least one dose of the vaccine earlier this month. However, many counties in rural areas, including Delta and Montrose, have lagged behind the rest of the state.
According to the latest data from the state, only 44% of adults have received at least one dose in Delta County. In Montrose County, 46% of adults have gotten at least one shot.
Go to bit.ly/giftcard-sites to view the full list and schedule of vaccination sites around the state that will be distributing $100 Walmart gift cards, as well as more details about the program.
