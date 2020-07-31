State parks admission free for vets, military in August

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering active duty military, veterans and the National Guard free admission to all state parks for the month of August.
Military members and veterans, resident and nonresident, can pick up a free August Military Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office by showing proof of service. Passes become available Aug. 1.
All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.
