Colorado State Patrol troopers have begun accepting the Colorado Digital ID within the myColorado™ mobile app as proof of identity, age and address for traffic stops within the state.
The contactless digital ID, downloaded by more than 75,000 Coloradans, provides residents a secure, safe and convenient way to exchange information with troopers. Colorado is the first state in the nation to offer residents the option to electronically transmit digital identification, vehicle registration and proof of insurance to law enforcement.
As of Nov. 30, troopers across Colorado have begun to accept the digital ID with full adoption to be completed by Dec. 31.
While Colorado State Patrol is the first and only law enforcement agency accepting digital ID, the state has been actively engaging with local police and sheriff’s offices. Until full acceptance of Colorado Digital ID is available at all local and state jurisdictions, residents should always carry their physical driver license or state identification cards wherever they go.
On Oct. 30, 2019, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order to authorize digital ID as a legal form of identification in Colorado. Peace officers were exempt from the directives so that a pilot program between state law enforcement and the Office of Information Technology (OIT) could inform the development and testing of a secure solution designed to wirelessly transmit data using existing hardware and reporting systems.
The innovative technology implemented today, known as the myColorado Portal, underwent a live test throughout the month of November and resulted in a 10% reduction in trooper processing time during a standard traffic stop.
More than 20 police departments and sheriff’s offices around the state have already expressed interest in testing the digital ID with their equipment starting in January 2021.
The acceptance of digital ID by Colorado State Patrol is the next step in the state’s journey to widely adopt digital personal identification technology. More than 300 restaurants, bars, businesses, and state agencies have joined the myColorado Partner Program and already accept the Colorado Digital ID.
Coloradans can securely generate their Digital ID by downloading the myColorado app to their smartphones via the App Store or Google Play. Electronic copies of vehicle registration and auto insurance cards can also be stored in the app’s Digital Wallet. More information about myColorado and Colorado Digital ID is available at myColorado.gov.
