The upcoming holiday weekend will include increased travel for many people across the state. With busier roadways, safety must stay at the forefront — starting with responsible decisions behind the wheel.

Now through Feb. 28, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and more than 60 local law enforcement agencies are uniting for the Presidents Week DUI enforcement period, with increased patrols to remove impaired drivers from the roadway.



