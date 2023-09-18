The busy travel season is among us in Colorado. The Colorado State Patrol wants everyone to arrive at their destination safely.

To help ensure this, the Colorado State Patrol and partnering law enforcement agencies will conduct a local surge enforcement on Sept. 23. Motorists can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on area roadways.



