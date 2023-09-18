The busy travel season is among us in Colorado. The Colorado State Patrol wants everyone to arrive at their destination safely.
To help ensure this, the Colorado State Patrol and partnering law enforcement agencies will conduct a local surge enforcement on Sept. 23. Motorists can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on area roadways.
“Historical data shows that the top three human-caused crash factors for surrounding counties are lane violations, inattentive (distracted) driving, and impaired driving,” said Capt. James Saunders, CSP Troop 5C commander out of Montrose. “We will not only be focusing on stopping and ticketing these dangerous violations but those who also choose to drive recklessly which also puts all of us at risk.”
This local surge enforcement will be part of a larger state-wide surge enforcement effort. “Roadways throughout the state will see an increased law enforcement presence on them this day. Please be courteous and follow all traffic laws. Your family, friends, and the rest of us all want you to arrive at your destination safely,” Saunders added.
Enforcement efforts alone do not save lives. Drivers need to do their part:
• Ensure all occupants in a vehicle are bucked up. Being thrown from a vehicle in a rollover crash could end tragically.
• Drive safe. This includes putting the distractions aside and focusing all of your attention on driving. Don’t engage in road rage. Let those dangerous drivers get safely around you and if possible, have a passenger dial *CSP.
• Always drive sober. Whether you are impaired by alcohol, recreational drugs or prescription medications, they all impair your ability to safely operate a vehicle. Never get behind the wheel impaired.
