The Colorado Department of Corrections and the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance (COVA) announced a formal partnership to provide expanded Victim Offender Dialogue (VOD) opportunities in the state prison system.
The CDOC Victim’s Service Unit and COVA have historically collaborated as informal partners addressing individual and systemic victim concerns at the post-conviction level.
This formalized partnership will further the joint effort to serve victims and survivors of crime with dedicated staff time and material and financial support resources. Working together also affords an increased level of outreach and awareness to those who are seeking a deeper level of healing and a personal sense of justice.
“When a victim from Texas said the VOD process was the only thing throughout the system that gave her peace,” said Nancy Lewis, COVA’s executive director.
“Collaborating with our community partners is a critical part of the work we are doing to change the culture inside the prison,” said CDOC Executive Director Dean Williams.
“We believe that creating opportunities for incarcerated men and women to take accountability for their actions not only helps the victim and the incarcerated individual heal and find grace, but it also makes our communities safer. We are excited to partner with COVA to expand these opportunities and further this important work.”
The CDOC started conducting VODs in 2011 and has successfully facilitated 20 VODs to date.
Beginning in 2016, the CDOC partnered with the University of Denver, COVA, and others to conduct a pilot study to research the benefits of VOD for victims/survivors. The data collected so far reflected a statistically significant improvement in the wellbeing of victims who participated.
From the time the crime is committed, no communication is permitted between victims and offenders. Victims are often left with more questions than answers.
“The VOD program creates that opportunity for victims to have answers to those questions,” said Lewis.
A VOD is a victim-centered, confidential face-to-face meeting between a victim/survivor and the offender of a severe or violent crime.
The process must be victim-initiated and voluntary.
VOD requires intensive pre-dialogue preparation for both parties which is facilitated by specially trained individuals committed to the intent and integrity of the program. Facilitated preparation helps insure that the face-to-face conversation is safe and allows the victim/survivor to give voice to the pain and trauma they have experienced.
VOD offers victims a rare opportunity to be directly heard and receive answers to questions only the offender can know.
VOD empowers the victim/survivor to establish a more personal sense of justice and to pave a path forward in their wellbeing and healing. Forgiveness is not a requirement or expectation as that decision belongs to the victim/survivor.
Additionally, the process is not intended as professional therapy, however, outcomes are often described as therapeutic.
Offenders have the opportunity to deeply listen and acknowledge the complexity of impacts surrounding the harm they have caused; they are able to express personal accountability and better understand the devastating consequences of their actions.
As a result, they are able to create new, meaningful purpose in their lives intentionally.
“The VOD process is a critical service to crime victims who choose to engage in this intensive process. COVA is committed to our partnership with the CDOC and to ensuring that those crime victims, and the offenders who caused the harm, have the opportunity to participate in the VOD process, said Lewis.
