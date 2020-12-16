A plan to welcome students and staff back to the classrooms for in-person instruction full time now has some guidance as the state released a plan Tuesday called the “Roadmap to In-Person Learning.”
Gov. Jared Polis and other state education specialists announced how the state is working to provide guidance to keep students and teachers in the classroom this winter and spring.
“We know that what has been occurring this last semester simply hasn’t worked for too many kids, for too many teachers for too many parents,” Polis said.
Throughout the course of the past 10 months, Polis said the state has learned that “schools are relatively low risk environments for kids and for educators. That’s wonderful and welcome news.”
Despite the safe environment schools provide educators and students, the pandemic has impacted students’ educational growth. To develop a plan to limit the impact on students’ educational growth through distance learning — with the goal of safely returning students to in-person learning full time — last month Polis organized a back to school working group to look at how Colorado students can return safely to in-person learning in winter and spring
Within the roadmap, it highlights how research shows academic development is suffering, despite educators’ efforts to educate students amid the pandemic.
According to national estimates from the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA), a non-profit organization, “students returning to school in the fall of 2020 likely returned with roughly 70% of the learning gains in reading compared to a typical school year and 50% of the learning gains in math.”
NWEA’s national estimates of these educational gains are projected to be worse for students in the early grades, with some students projected to return with nearly a full academic year behind.
NWEA’s findings also cite how those learning gaps are disproportionately seen among students who were already struggling academically and lower income families.
“Research suggests that while average learning loss may be seven months, students who are low income may fall behind by more than a year due to inequitable access to supportive tools like internet access and devices,” according to information included in the roadmap.
The roadmap includes prioritizing testing and contact tracing for districts, continued mask usage, regular symptom screening, effective cohorting, social distancing and effective ventilation and hand washing.
“These things are complementary,” Polis said. “So if you just did one of these things, if you just said, we’re going to screen symptoms but you didn’t do the mask, you didn’t do the cohorting, the hand washing, it likely wouldn’t be enough.”
Polis said the group also recommends that school sponsored activities like athletics, music and art, science fairs and theater only occur once the kids are back full-time or hybrid in-person is underway with minimal disruptions.
“We want to make sure that just having that extra curricular piece is not a substitute for kids being in school during the day,” he said.
Polis noted how those extracurriculars are there to complement, not replace the academic focus of school for students.
“Having more normalcy in the ability of kids to go to school and teachers to safely resume in-class instruction is really an important and big step for our society because schools are a foundational aspect of our society.”
The state also recently adopted the Centers for Disease Control’s options for shortened quarantine. According to the roadmap, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) supports the use of these quarantine scenarios in schools:
— A seven-day quarantine period with a negative test conducted after day five, or
— A 10-day quarantine period
At the local level, Montrose County School District has begun preparations for the spring semester by asking families to complete a learning preferences survey. The survey is similar to the one families completed prior to the fall semester and can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/mcsdspringsurvey.
Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said instruction during the second semester will still be based on public health recommendations, local health conditions and survey results from families and staff. He said the district “may transition in January to increased in-person instruction at the secondary level, wait to increase in-person to a later month, or keep the current secondary in-person hybrid model.”
The district is soliciting input from families and staff as to the desire to increase in-person instructional time for students in grades six through 12.
Before communicating those plans, Jenkins encourages families to complete the survey as soon as possible. The district has set a tentative date on or before Jan. 1, 2021, as a date for communicating the learning model plan.
Within the survey, families can select the learning environment they believe is best for their child during the second semester, including in-person, hybrid or remote learning.
“We will continue to offer a 100% online instructional model to all families who request it for next semester,” Jenkins said.
MCSD staff were also sent a survey to indicate their teaching preferences for the second semester. Teachers’ spring assignments will be announced within the second semester learning model plan.
As vaccinations become available to Coloradans, Polis noted how the vaccination process will not likely impact the spring semester as teachers are grouped into Phase 2 of the vaccination process.
“It’s also important to note that the timing of that vaccine is unlikely to affect classroom practices for this coming semester,” Polis said. “While there will be teachers inoculated hopefully February, March, April that’s just the first one. Thirty days later, the second one.
“That’s why we have all these layered protections for this coming semester.”
Dr. Katy Anthes, the Colorado Commissioner of Education emphasized that keeping teachers and students in the classroom takes a community, even with vaccinations being administered.
“We hope that our communities stand up and continue to do their hard work which is masking, staying socially distant because the less community spread there is in the communities, the safer going back to school is.”
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
