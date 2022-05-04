The state has established a unified command group in response to growing outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Colorado and across the nation.
On April 29, Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a state of emergency to provide a coordinated state response and reduce the spread of the virus, which is essentially 100% fatal to infected birds.
The command group is led by the Colorado Department of Agriculture and supported by the Colorado Department of Public Safety and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center transitioned to level 2 operations to support the increased activity of HPAI and provide support to the group.
The command group establishes a structure to effectively respond to any new detections of HPAI in Colorado. Colorado is following best practices from other states, which have also established formal structures to respond to HPAI outbreaks.
The avian flu was first noted in wild fowl in Sedgwick and Pitkin counties.
In late April, a Montrose County commercial poultry facility had confirmed cases and had to euthanize 60,000 birds to contain the spread. Because of this outbreak, the state placed a wide swath of Montrose and Delta counties under a quarantine that prohibits producers from moving birds, eggs, manure, and related products onto or off of their property.
Since that outbreak, a Delta Correctional facility inmate tested positive for influenza A, which was linked to his work at the poultry facility.
The state has not identified the commercial operation, but Foster Farms’ vice president of communications said Foster Farms culled its flock by 60,000 because of the avian flu and is working with the state to fully curtail HPAI.
The state in March issued an emergency rule that a put a stop to poultry swaps, competitions and similar events because of the presence of HPAI in wild fowl.
Initially, the Montrose and Ouray 4-H, Tri-River CSU Extension had hoped that the rule would be lifted by June 30, in time for the county fair in July, and that poultry projects for the fair would not be affected.
On Monday, May 2, the county fair board, junior livestock committee and poultry superintendent opted to cancel the in-person poultry show this year.
Poultry competitors can still complete a poster board about their project for judging and an interview of that and their record books. Successful completion means the competitor can receive money from the fair board’s buyers club in lieu of auctioning their birds at the livestock sale.
Because of the high mortality rate, poultry owners across Colorado are advised to review and increase their biosecurity measures and monitor their flocks for clinical signs of HPAI. Bird owners should immediately report any illness or death in their flocks to the Colorado State Veterinarian’s office.
Clinical signs of HPAI in birds include: sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production; soft‐shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks; nasal discharge; coughing; sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea.
CDA is coordinating with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and state and local partners for response. To see additional resources for bird owners and to track confirmed cases, visit ag.colorado.gov/hpai.
Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly. CDA and USDA are working together to protect Colorado and the nation’s food supply from contamination or adulteration.