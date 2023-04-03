National Financial Literacy month is recognized each year in April to raise public awareness of the importance of financial literacy and maintaining smart money management habits.

“National Financial Literacy Month is a great opportunity for us to check and promote our financial situation and skills,” said Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young.



