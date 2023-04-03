National Financial Literacy month is recognized each year in April to raise public awareness of the importance of financial literacy and maintaining smart money management habits.
“National Financial Literacy Month is a great opportunity for us to check and promote our financial situation and skills,” said Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young.
“If you consider yourself illiterate in terms of finances, then you are not alone! It does not matter if you have just started earning or have been earning for a long time, every day is a chance to reflect upon your spendings and improve your finances.”
Young urges all Coloradans to file state and federal tax returns, even if they don’t have to. “In many cases, especially for people with low incomes, tax benefits can increase the amount you could receive in a refund. It also ensures that you’ll be one of the first to receive your TABOR tax refund for 2022,” he said.
Changes for 2023
For tax year 2022 some tax credits that were expanded in 2021 will return to 2019 levels. This means that affected taxpayers will likely receive a smaller refund compared with the previous tax year. The 2023 changes include amounts for the Child Tax Credit (CTC), Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and Child and Dependent Care Credit.
Those who received $3,600 per dependent in 2021 for the CTC will, if eligible, get $2,000 for the 2022 tax year.
For the EITC, eligible taxpayers with no children who received roughly $1,500 in 2021 will now get a maximum of $530 in 2022.
The Child and Dependent Care Credit returns to a maximum of $2,100 in 2022 instead of $8,000 in 2021.
Different ways to file your taxes
1. In person full-service tax preparation
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, and The Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs have operated for over 50 years. All these services use IRS certified tax preparers and meet high IRS quality standards. VITA/TCE and Tax-Aide sites offer free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their tax returns, including:
