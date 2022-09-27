The Colorado Department of the Treasury recently launched its new investor relations (IR) website, www.stateofcoloradobonds.com, to enhance transparency ahead of upcoming short-term notes sales.

The new IR website is focused on potential investors, and is accessible to all who want to learn more about the State, its finances, and the capital program that funds public infrastructure across Colorado. 



