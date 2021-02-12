Presidents Day weekend is a historically highly traveled holiday in Colorado. To urge Coloradans to prepare a sober ride if they consume alcohol or marijuana away from home, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will team up for the Presidents Day DUI enforcement period now through Feb. 22.
CDOT urges people to remain mindful of current COVID-19 guidelines and avoid socializing with people outside their own home and always wear a mask in public.
Eighty agencies will have additional DUI patrols on duty during the enforcement to keep impaired drivers off of the roads. The 2020 Presidents Week DUI enforcement period resulted in the arrest of 578 impaired drivers.
Despite 11% less traffic on Colorado roads in 2020, impaired-driving fatalities increased 18%. In 2020, 611 total fatalities occurred statewide, with 202 of those deaths involving an impaired driver (roughly 33%). In comparison, there were 596 total traffic deaths in 2019 with 171 involving an impaired-driver (about 29%).
CDOT has also partnered with BACtrack®, a leading breathalyzer company, to offer Colorado residents a limited-time discount of 30% off a personal breathalyzer from March 8-21, or while supplies last. Personal breathalyzers can be purchased at codot.bactrack.com.
