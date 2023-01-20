Stephen Varela of Pueblo appointed to State Board of Education for CD3

Stephen Varela

Stephen Varela is the new U.S. Congressional District 3 representative to the State Board of Education.

Varela, of Pueblo, is the first Latino to serve on the board for CD 3. A GOP vacancy committee overwhelmingly voted to appoint him to fill the vacancy left when former board member Joyce Rankin retired late last year.



