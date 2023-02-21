CDOT: Slow down on I-70 Glenwood Canyon

The aftermath of a recent crash in wintry Glenwood Canyon, I-70. (Courtesy photo/CDOT)

On Feb. 22, troopers will conduct high visibility surge enforcement operations on Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel, Dowd Canyon, Vail Pass, and Glenwood Canyon.

The ultimate goal is to prevent property damage, injury, and fatal crashes in these areas and avoid road closures seen in recent months.



