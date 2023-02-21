On Feb. 22, troopers will conduct high visibility surge enforcement operations on Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel, Dowd Canyon, Vail Pass, and Glenwood Canyon.
The ultimate goal is to prevent property damage, injury, and fatal crashes in these areas and avoid road closures seen in recent months.
When looking at data for Eagle, Garfield, and Summit counties, over the last five years from January through March, Wednesdays had the highest number of crashes. This enforcement will focus on the time of day contributing to the majority of these crashes, running from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Additionally, the top three contributing factors in crashes for this time period was speeding, lane violations, and following too close.
Motorist can expect to see more enforcement by troopers along Interstate 70 in these locations and are being asked keep their driving behavior safe.
Quick tips include: drive the speed limit, keep more space to the front and sides of your vehicle (more than you think), don’t drive distracted or impaired, and curb your emotions to keep from getting aggressive on the road.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone