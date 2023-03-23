Multiple mountain passes remain closed across Southwest Colorado Thursday, March 23, with no estimated time of opening as the Colorado Department of Transportation performs winter maintenance operations. Travelers are encouraged to check COtrip.org for the most current closure information and road conditions.

CO 145 Lizard Head Pass — Expect intermittent spot closures. Crews are performing mitigation and snow removal operations throughout the day.



