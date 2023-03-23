Multiple mountain passes remain closed across Southwest Colorado Thursday, March 23, with no estimated time of opening as the Colorado Department of Transportation performs winter maintenance operations. Travelers are encouraged to check COtrip.org for the most current closure information and road conditions.
CO 145 Lizard Head Pass — Expect intermittent spot closures. Crews are performing mitigation and snow removal operations throughout the day.
US 550 Coal Bank/Molas/Red Mountain passes — All three passes remain closed. Crews are performing mitigation and snow removal operations throughout the day. No estimated time of opening.
US 160 Wolf Creek Pass — The pass remains closed. Crews are performing mitigation and snow removal operations today on the west side of the pass. No estimated time of opening. Skier traffic is allowed on the east side of the pass between the ski area and Southfork. However, skiers should be aware that intermittent spot closures may occur periodically when crews are performing snow removal to keep that side of the pass open. No commercial big rigs are allowed to travel past the South Fork gate.
CO 17 Cumbres/La Manga passes — The passes remain closed. Crews will perform mitigation and snow removal operations this afternoon. No estimated time of opening.
