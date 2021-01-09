A portion of $134 million in federal stimulus funds allocated to the Colorado Department of Transportation will go to highway improvements on U.S. 50 between Delta and Grand Junction, as well as to resurfacing Colorado 141 north of Nucla.
CDOT received approval from the Colorado Transportation Commission for a plan to spend $134 million in federal stimulus for transportation. The approved plan advances projects from the department’s strategic pipeline of projects that focuses on the state’s most pressing transportation priorities.
“We are wasting no time putting federal dollars from the stimulus package to work for Coloradans to create jobs and reduce traffic. Today, our state’s transportation commission approved a list of shovel-ready transportation projects across the state that are part of our 10-year transportation plan and which will create jobs and other economic benefits across the state including smoother, safer surfaces on major roads like I-76 and US-50, improved connections between Fort Collins and Denver, and better road design in downtown Grand Junction,” said Governor Jared Polis.
“We are also allocating a portion of these dollars to local governments and will work with them to ensure that these too are spent quickly in a manner that immediately benefits residents. Washington must continue to build on this down payment as Colorado builds back stronger than before the pandemic.”
Transportation Commission Chair Karen Stuart said the rapid action was appreciated. “Because of our 10-year transportation plan, CDOT has a great ready-to-go list of projects across the state that allows us to commit new dollars quickly and transparently.”
As part of the $900 billion COVID relief package passed and signed into law late last month, $10 billion in surface transportation stimulus will be available to states.
Colorado should see just over $134 million in stimulus funds available through the formula designated in the relief bill.
Another $2 billion for airports and airport concessionaires and $15 billion for mass transit was also included; those funds will be allocated to state and local recipients shortly.
Additionally, CDOT is receiving $6 million for fixing deteriorating bridges though the federal appropriations package, which were also committed today by the transportation commission.
CDOT is spending $15 million of the $134 million on repairing dips and bumps on US 50 between Grand Junction and Delta, which have spurred multiple complaints over the years. Along with new asphalt, new guardrails and striping improvements will make the road safer and smoother.
As part of CDOT’s Rural Paving Program, resurfacing Colorado 141 will bring about a smoother and safer driving surface. The cost of this project is $3.1 million.
“The projects we are advancing today make investments across the state that reflect the diversity of our state and CDOT’s 10-year plan,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.
“They range from fixing a notoriously bumpy stretch of US 50 from Grand Junction to Delta, to safety improvements along the Eastern Plains, to an innovative transit hub in Berthoud that will help increase mobility options proximate to the I-25 corridor, to repairing broken bridges and sound walls in the Denver area, to accelerating a top priority intersection project for the Pikes Peak region in collaboration with the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.”
The commission also approved additional funding for the Revitalizing Main Streets program to help communities adjust their street and pedestrian spaces during COVID and a small investment in new public outreach and GHG modeling capabilities to assist the department’s efforts to modernize its approach to project environmental studies.
