Montrose’s Storm King Distillery and The Storm Cellar in Hotchkiss are among finalists for the sixth-annual Colorado Manufacturing Awards.
Storm King is a finalist in the Outstanding Craft Distiller, along with Black Bear Distillery in Green Mountain Falls and Mystic Mountain Distillery in Castle Rock.
The Storm Cellar is a finalist for Colorado Winery of the Year, along with Sauvage Spectrum and Carlson Vineyards, both of Palisade.
The CMAs are co-hosted by CompanyWeek business media, and Manufacturer’s Edge, the NIST-sponsored Colorado Manufacturing Extension Partner, and supported by several trade and industry groups including CAMA, the Colorado Advanced Manufacturing Association.
More than 40 companies were selected along with three women from an influential group of nominees considered for Colorado Manufacturing Woman of the Year, sponsored by the Colorado chapter of Women in Manufacturing.
Companies from Durango to Pueblo to Steamboat Springs are also finalists, a nod to favored industries in towns where manufacturing is surging, said CompanyWeek founder Bart Taylor.
“This class of finalists demonstrates how communities can build on economic assets, including workforce, to grow manufacturing. Boulder County’s aerospace cluster is a good example, as is Steamboat Springs’ outdoor industry sector, Pueblo’s cannabis industry, the world-class beverage hub in Palisade, and others,” said Taylor.
“Manufacturing is a multi-industry sector today with many opportunities for communities to get in the game; and in Colorado, they’re doing just that.”
Other notable CMA categories like Outstanding Craft Brewer, Outstanding Food Brand/Co-packer, and Building/Construction Manufacturer of the Year, reflect growth industries shaping Colorado’s statewide economy.
“Much like the national narrative, there’s growing enthusiasm here to support more domestic production, regardless of industry,” Taylor said.
“Companies want shorter supply chains. Brands want their products made closer to where they’re inspired and designed and experienced. And cities and towns want new manufacturing jobs. CMA finalists are delivering the goods.”
Winners will be announced April 29 during a virtual award ceremony from 2 to 4 p.m.
