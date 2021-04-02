Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Beginning Monday, April 5, contractors working for the city will begin construction on the North Ninth Street sidewalk extension project.
The first phase will modify the eastern leg of the Grand/North Ninth roundabout to include an ADA-accessible crosswalk across North Ninth Street. During this phase of construction, which is expected to extend through the middle of April, North Ninth Street will be closed and all through traffic will be detoured onto Grand Avenue.
The next phase of the project will connect the existing sidewalk at Grand Avenue to an existing sidewalk at North Selig, construct a detached 5-foot sidewalk along the northern side of the roadway, and place decorative rock between the curb and sidewalk. This work, expected to last through the middle of May, will include temporary lane shifts and shoulder closures to accommodate construction activities. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained at all times.
Questions may be directed to Civil Engineer Ryan Cushenan at 970.240.1485 or rcushenan@ci.montrose.co.us. Visit www.MoveMo.CO for routine project updates and information on other large capital projects taking place throughout the city.
