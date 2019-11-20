The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and Norwood Marshal’s Office are investigating a school-shooting threat after writing was found on a bathroom wall Tuesday.
A male student, 18, is suspected and has been removed from Norwood High School pending further investigation. He is to be summoned into court, the SMCSO said in a Wednesday news release announcing the investigation.
According to the SMCSO, the student notified school administrators about the message, which threatened a school shooting at a future date; administrators notified law enforcement.
At no time were students or staff at risk, Norwood School Superintendent Bette Nickell said.
“We take all threats seriously and acted accordingly. Our students and staff were never in danger and are safe,” she said the the SMCSO news release, prepared by public information officer Susan Lilly.
Norwood Marshal Mike Wilkerson thanked school officials for their swift response.
“No one is immune from these threats, and it’s our responsibility to thoroughly investigate when one is made,” he said. “The sooner we hear about a threat, the better prepared we can be to keep everyone safe and conduct our investigation.”
As part of the investigation, the school, along with law enforcement and a panel of professionals, is conducting a threat-assessment to determine, among other things, the best course of action at this time.
“Unfortunately, we are forced to train and deal with threats like this, and I would like to assure parents that we are doing everything we can to help keep all of the schools of San Miguel County safe,” Sheriff Bill Masters said.
