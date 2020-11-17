Several Montrose County School District schools have transitioned back to distance learning until at least the end of Thanksgiving break.
The transition comes on the heels as Montrose County moved up on the state’s “dial” for COVID-19 risks and restrictions from cautious to concern.
MCSD informed Cottonwood Elementary School (CES) families of a potential transition to remote learning Friday, Nov. 13 after public health informed the district of numerous COVID-19 positives in the building. Since then, Montrose High School families have been notified of a transition to remote instruction, too.
In the past week, CES had five students or staff test positive for the virus. Nine CES staff and 64 CES students were transitioned into quarantine through Nov. 21. Then on Sunday, Nov. 15, additional people tested positive. The spread was not contained to one classroom or grade level, so the district determined it would be safer to transition students to distance learning as staff and students process the virus.
Monday, the district’s COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) learned of additional positive cases at Montrose High School, leading CRT to transition MHS to distance learning. MHS certified staff covered additional classes outside their course assignments, but it reached a breaking point this week where there were not enough staff to safely supervise students and teach courses.
The additional positive cases followed a student in Cohort A testing positive on Nov. 13, with 42 MHS students and four MHS staff members being quarantined through Nov. 18.
“As a result of increasing COVID cases, quarantined cohorts, and the subsequent impact on school staffing, MHS will transition to remote instruction and operations tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 17,” the district said in a press release.
CES and MHS are scheduled to resume in-person instruction Nov. 30, according to a district press release.
As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, the district encourages families to be mindful of local health conditions, self-screen for temperature and symptoms prior to leaving the house for school or work, stay home when ill, wash hands regularly, social distance whenever possible and wear personal protective equipment (masks) with consistency. Those decisions will affect instruction following the holiday break.
“The choices families make, and the consistent COVID-19 mitigation precautions families practice are going to allow us to continue in-person operations,” MCSD Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said. “As you’re planning for the Thanksgiving holiday, choices that you make will affect whether we can proceed with in-person instruction.”
Prior to this learning transition, Superintendent Carrie Stephenson provided the school board with an update on COVID-19 in the district during the regular board meeting Nov. 10.
“We know that in the community, we’re seeing a spike in our community right now,” Stephenson said. “We’re certainly seeing more cases within the school district right now, as well.”
The district had not made any decisions to transition students to remote learning at that time, but Stephenson noted how other school districts had already done so. Mesa County School District 51 high schools are among those schools transitioning to online instruction until at least Thanksgiving break.
The district’s CRT contact traced positive and probable positive COVID-19 cases across the district in collaboration with public health, quarantining several students and staff. Stephenson told the board there were 156 students quarantined and 89 in isolation for symptoms that may or may not be COVID-19-related, which represented 4% of the student population.
Stephenson also provided insight into what happens when public health informs the district of COVID-19 cases.
“So anytime we get notified by public health that there is a COVID positive, we gather the information to determine what the exposure cohort is, we coordinate all of the orders for testing and then that communication goes to those families, so they know where to go (and) what time is testing,” she said. “We know that if we bring them (students) back to 100% in-person this part of the work is going to expand as well. So we want to make sure that we have the capacity to do that.”
While the situation surrounding the coronavirus changes daily, MCSD leadership continues to work to keep students and staff safe with the ultimate goal of welcoming students back for in-person instruction full-time by this spring.
“We are keeping track of our data very closely and we are taking so much extra time to make sure we are contact tracing, doing the mitigation strategies because our goal is to keep kids in school and to get them back to 100% learning in in-person learning,” Stephenson told the board.
The school board expressed appreciation about the district’s communications involving COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
“I feel like the public is getting the information,” Sarah Fishering, school board vice president said. “It’s just the facts — these are the kids, these are the numbers and this is the campus. I think it would be very difficult for us to keep public trust if we were not being transparent.”
Board President Gayle Johnson echoed Fishering’s remarks, saying, “I have to say I am truly impressed with what you’ve done.”
The district has a goal set for January to have all students back full time. The final determination remains forthcoming as the district continues to monitor local coronavirus trends.
Stephenson generalized that the main source of positive cases across the district are coming from large family gatherings.
Mitigation strategies within the district to contain the virus have been effective, Jenkins said.
“Up to this point, we have done an effective job mitigating school spread,” he said. “The precautions that we are taking and holding staff and students accountable relative to wearing masks, staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands often to social distancing whenever possible, have made it such that we’ve contained the spread of the virus when kids are on campus. It’s the choices that folks are making outside of the school day that’s impacting the rise and spread of COVID-19.
“As such it’s that much more important that you exercise precautions against the novel coronavirus.”
During the holiday break, the facility department will sanitize the campuses to prepare for students return Nov. 30. The district will notify families whether or not students return for in-person instruction is viable. That decision is subject to change as the district monitors local public health COVID-19 trends.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
