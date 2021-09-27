The Center for Mental Health hosted a community forum on Sept. 21 to discuss suicides and suicide prevention in our communities.
September is Suicide Prevention Month and The Center, as the community mental health organization serving the community, has taken a leadership role across local communities to prevent suicides. The Center believes that suicides are preventable and recognizes that everyone can play a role in helping to stop them. This forum was designed to educate community members and organizations on how to recognize the warning signs and risk factors, how to talk to someone considering suicide, and how to get them the help they need.
Nicolas Taylor, PhD, who has lived in Montrose and been a practicing psychologist for over 20 years, spoke about the importance of talking with someone who shows warning signs of suicide.
Taylor encouraged attendees if they are worried about someone to first manage their own thoughts and fears, and then ask directly and listen without judgment. Taylor continued: “it is important to get the person talking and then listen to them. Don’t try to fix things immediately. Ask about plans and take the steps needed to keep the person safe. Finally, there are great resources to help you. Take advantage of them and encourage help-seeking.”
Ed Hagins, a licensed professional counselor at The Center since 2009 who has worked in the field of mental health for more than 25 years, spoke about the incidence of suicide in our community. Colorado ranks fifth among all states in the number of completed suicides. He also spoke of the risk factors.
“Over 47,000 people died in the US by suicide in 2019 with just over 1300 of those being Coloradans. That gives us a rate of suicide nationally of 14.5 suicides per 100,000 Americans and 22 suicides per 100,000 Coloradans,” Hagins said.
“In The Center for Mental Health’s six-county region, we saw suicide rates that year of 31 per 100,000 for Delta; 32 for Gunnison; no rate reported for Hinsdale, 19 for Montrose; 40 for Ouray (an anomaly year), 16 for San Miguel, and a region-wide rate of 23.”
Hagins went on to say that the research literature is also reporting the impact of suicide is far-reaching.
“… on average 135 people being directly exposed to any given suicide, 53 of those having short term disruptions to their life, 25 of them having a major life disruption, and 11 having much more devastating effects. In essence the action of one has immediate and lasting impacts on the many,” Hagins said.
“Risk factors are characteristics of a person or their environment that increase the likelihood that they will die by suicide. Some of these risk factors include prior suicide attempts, mental illness, access to lethal means, social isolation, rugged Western individualism we find commonplace and very valued on the Western Slope or being a part of a higher risk group like veterans who die at a rate of approximately 20 per day or LGBTQ+.
“These types of risk factors contribute to the number of suicides we experience here in our rural and frontier region.”
Lisette Riviere, case manager at Partners Mentoring, who attended the event said: “It was so helpful to understand what to look for, how to help someone, and the resources in the community. Our organization works with adults and youth in mentoring relationships and sometimes our mentors must address this issue with their mentees. This presentation really helped me to better understand how to help when someone is struggling with thoughts of suicide.”
Laura Byard, a clinical director at The Center since 2016, spoke about the close relationship The Center has developed with law enforcement, including having mental health professionals responding with law enforcement when needed.
Byard also spoke about the Crisis Walk-In Center which opened to the community on Sep. 16, 2019. “This facility is open 24/7, 365 days a year. It is there to help people in a crisis, regardless of their ability to pay. If someone needs help, you can take them there. After evaluation, if appropriate, they can also stay there for three to five days until they have stabilized, and the crisis has passed,” she said.
Byard also spoke about The Center’s work in treating suicidality. “We specialize in the treatment of suicidality. It’s really a unique and specialized field that we can offer care in our community. Our clinicians are trained in evidence-based programs that allow them to assess and manage suicidality in their client.”
In addition to professional treatment and services to address suicidality, The Center offers free Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) training to community members interested in learning more about how to help a friend, loved one or coworker who is experiencing thoughts of suicide. This 90-minute class is available online on the first Thursday of each month from noon to 1:30pm. QPR teaches you what to look for, how to talk to someone, and how to refer them to professionals to help. Register for the next class on Oct. 7 or learn about future learning opportunities by visiting their website at www.centermh.org/classes.
“As a community mental health center, we help thousands of people over 10,000 square miles get the services they need,” said Shelly J. Spalding, The Center’s CEO. “We want to be sure that people get the help they need when they need it — that’s our vision. We’re fortunate to have a tremendous staff, and the facilities to help people in moments of crisis get back on a path to their best life.”
To learn more about suicide prevention in our community, visit The Center’s website at www.centermh.org/services/suicide-prevention/. Register for a class at www.centermh.org/classes.
If you have a mental health emergency, contact The Center Crisis and Support Line available 24/7/365 at 970-252-6220 or call Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-TALK.
