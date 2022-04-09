Summit offers new Montrose church choice: Teams up with Spanish-speaking congregation

Depending on who you talk to or what government site you visit online, population estimates for Montrose County range upwards of 43,000. The number of churches in Montrose are estimated around 70 – some lists have more, some have less. Some say there are plenty of choices to attend services on Easter Sunday, April 17.
So why did John DeSario, along with his wife Debra, decide to do a church plant a little more than a year ago and bring one more choice to the people of Montrose?
“Debra and I moved from Texas to Montrose in 2017,” he said, “The first day we arrived we felt that we had found our home.
“We loved the mountains and the beauty of the area, but we also connected with the people of Montrose,” he continued. He said they found the people here to be friendly and real, without any pretense.
DeSario had been working in Montrose for four years, and he said he and Debra realized that there were a lot of people who were hurting and in need of life transformation.
“We believe that the Gospel of Jesus Christ is the answer that will bring lasting and complete transformation to families and individuals in Montrose.” He said he wants to bring authentic worship that preaches the word of God and meets the needs of the people of Montrose.
“We started Summit Church in January of 2021 to serve the community and proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ to those in Montrose and in the surrounding areas.” The church is growing and had approximately 75 attendees at the Christmas Eve 2021 service.
Summit Church is holding services at the Old Menoken Church, 10977 6075 Road, Montrose, thanks to the graciousness of Mauro and Joanna Zuniga and the Iglesia Verdad Y Vida Church. The Zunigas started holding services there in August 2018, and are building a Spanish-speaking congregation each Sunday. Previously they held Spanish services in Rosemont Baptist Church.
“God led us to this place,” DeSario said.
“There are 1,248 residences in a three-mile radius of our church. Summit Church is for everyone in the Montrose area, but we are strategically placed to minister to families and individuals who live north of town, where there are not many churches.”
Easter services
Easter Sunday service for Summit Church will be at 10 a.m. with a lunch following. The Iglesia Verdad Y Vida sunrise service in Spanish will be from 6-7 a.m. with breakfast served afterward.
Regular Sunday services for Summit Church are at 9 a.m. and Iglesia Verdad Y Vida at 11 a.m. Fellowship with coffee and snacks follows each regular service.
The beginnings of SummitSo, how did the DeSarios start – or plant – this church?
“We just started praying, planning and holding services, then our church joined the SEND Network in January 2022,” DeSario said, “SEND is an arm of the North American Mission Board and exists to help plant Christian churches everywhere for everyone.
“SEND provides Summit Church with financial support as well as organizational and logistical support.”
He said he receives remote classroom training as part of a cohort of church pastors and also receives books and articles that encourage and equip him in his role as a church planter.
Summit Church is a group of people from a variety of age groups including babies, toddlers, students, young adults, parents, grandparents and retired couples.
DeSario said they exist to tell others about the Gospel of Jesus Christ and build up Christians through worship, the Word, prayer, fellowship and service. Along with regular services, Summit Church has a church dinner on the second Sunday of the month and has various Bible studies and events throughout the month.
For more information see https://www.summitchurchmontrose.org/ or call/text DeSario at 970-275-7026.