Sunnyside Road repairs begin Monday

Contractors working for the City of Montrose will close eastbound Sunnyside Road between Dover and Hillcrest drives starting at 9 a.m. Monday, June 15, for repair of an underground utility. The work is expected to take up to four days to complete.
A detour will be set up around the closure area and access will remain open for all local residents. The city asks that motorists exercise caution throughout the work area and to respect all coned-off areas.
Any questions regarding the project may be directed to City Engineer Scott Murphy at 970-901-1792.
For regular updates about ongoing city street work visit the Moving Montrose Forward web page.
