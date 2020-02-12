Applications are available to apply to be a member of the Montrose County School District’s interview committees for its superintendent search. Access the application from the main page of the website (www.mcsd.org), the district Facebook page (@montrosecountyschooldistrict) or get one at the district office, located at 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose. Applications must be returned no later than Feb. 28 for review and selection by the school board.

Please contact Laurie Laird at 970-252-7902 or laurie.laird@mcsd.org if you have additional questions.

Tags

Load comments