A man suspected of first-degree murder in the deaths of two others remained jailed on a no-bond hold Tuesday after his initial court advisement.
Zachary Baker, 27, is to be charged formally by May 16 and is due back in Gunnison Combined Court May 26.
Baker was arrested Monday, after he was allegedly found near a car that contained the bodies of two other males. The deceased, who have not been publicly identified, had apparently sustained multiple gunshot wounds, Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie said.
A deputy on patrol near Sapinero early Monday spotted a vehicle about 50 yards of U.S. 50 and when he went to investigate, found Baker walking nearby, according to Murdie’s reports.
Additional information was not immediately available.
“It’s not your typical Gunnison County case and hopefully isn’t a typical case anywhere,” Murdie said, thanking several assisting agencies, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Gunnison EMS, the Gunnison County Coroner’s Office, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer and others.
Baker appeared in court Tuesday morning, where his public defender waived formal advisement, but also stated Baker was revoking any waivers he might have previously given when talking to authorities. Also, his defense team is preparing motions to preserve all videos and other evidence from the time Baker was taken into custody.
When first-degree murder is alleged, a defendant can be held without bail if there is a finding of “proof evident, presumption great” a defendant committed the offense. A proof evident, presumption great hearing has not been set in Baker’s case at this time.
“I understand everything you said,” Baker responded when Chief District Judge J. Steven Patrick asked whether he had any questions about the Tuesday hearing.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
