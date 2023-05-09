A man suspected of first-degree murder in the deaths of two others remained jailed on a no-bond hold Tuesday after his initial court advisement.

Zachary Baker, 27, is to be charged formally by May 16 and is due back in Gunnison Combined Court May 26.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

