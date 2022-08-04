One man has been arrested on suspicion of drug distribution, and two others on warrants, after a multi-agency raid in Delta Wednesday yielded dozens of suspected fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and reportedly stolen property.
Jarred McDonald, 40, was detained on suspicion of unlawful distribution of drugs, a class-2 drug felony. Gerald McNeil, 40, was arrested on several outstanding warrants, and Daniel Barbee, 27, was arrested on one outstanding warrant.
Formal charges are pending. McDonald is due in court Aug. 9. McNeil's court date is Aug. 8 and Barbee is due in court Aug. 9, on a misdemeanor case.
The Delta Police Department served a search warrant on Crawford Avenue the afternoon of Aug. 3, according to an agency news release sent on Thursday. The warrant was granted as part of an ongoing investigation into drug possession and distribution.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Colorado Bureau of investigation, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Police Department Animal Control, the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Postal Inspection Service assisted DPD.
Officers located 85 pills suspected to be fentanyl, as well as more than 1 ounce of suspected methamphetamine, property that had been reported stolen in burglaries in Delta, a baggie of unknown pills and electronic devices.
“This was a very lengthy investigation that had numerous moving parts working in unison,” Delta Police Chief Lucas Fedler said, in the release, also thanking the assisting agencies. “We were very happy with the outcome of this operation.”
The investigation has not concluded and more charges could be brought.
