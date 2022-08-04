Purchase Access

One man has been arrested on suspicion of drug distribution, and two others on warrants, after a multi-agency raid in Delta Wednesday yielded dozens of suspected fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and reportedly stolen property.

Jarred McDonald, 40, was detained on suspicion of unlawful distribution of drugs, a class-2 drug felony. Gerald McNeil, 40, was arrested on several outstanding warrants, and Daniel Barbee, 27, was arrested on one outstanding warrant.



