Diligence, donations and volunteerism mean the once prominent water feature at Rotary Park will be flowing again.
Over the past few weeks, volunteers and donors put in back-breaking labor to dig trench lines to accommodate needed electrical work.
Eric Keep of Black Dog Equipment was the trencher and Dave Schneider repaired all stonework, installed a new waterway liner, a new water pump, trenched to the electrical box with a backhoe, removed dead grass, tree roots and weed barrier.
Dan Arendall and Randy Bradshaw of Greiner Electric secured corporate approval to donate wire and conduit, as well as their installation, plus scheduling inspection, electrical hookups, phone and personal onsite consultations.
Kelly Thompson provided gravel for the planted area.
The City of Montrose’s Bill Bell and Dan Payne, with employee Joaquin, provided consultation and phone calls, as well as waterway rock. Joaquin fixed irrigation lines, cut concrete, helped clean out the trench and did backhoe work on tree roots.
On top of the cooperation and donations, several Rotary members worked on the repairs.
“Rotary couldn’t have asked for a more pleasing group of people to work with,” the club said in an email. “Without these five very generous donors, this project would not have been possible, especially in this short time frame, once again demonstrating the generous and sharing attributes of the Montrose businesses and City of Montrose’s employees.”
Rotary Park is located on South 12th Street, adjacent to Columbine Middle School.
