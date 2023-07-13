The Olathe Sweet Corn Festival has gone through a few iterations during the previous 30 years — from a big to-do held at the town’s Corn Festival Park, to being held down the road in Montrose in 2019. Of course, 2020 saw Olathe’s signature event, celebrating its signature crop, canceled due to public health restrictions.

Colleen Zweigle wouldn’t let it go away. She and core volunteers brought the festival back to Olathe in 2021 and 2022, taking it downtown.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

