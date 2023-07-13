The Olathe Sweet Corn Festival has gone through a few iterations during the previous 30 years — from a big to-do held at the town’s Corn Festival Park, to being held down the road in Montrose in 2019. Of course, 2020 saw Olathe’s signature event, celebrating its signature crop, canceled due to public health restrictions.
Colleen Zweigle wouldn’t let it go away. She and core volunteers brought the festival back to Olathe in 2021 and 2022, taking it downtown.
They’re doing it again and this year, bringing in Collin Raye as a concert headliner, with local band Neon Sky opening, to cap off a full day of activities for the 31st Olathe Sweet Corn Festival.
“I’m not trying to (make it) be what it was before, but trying to make it so everyone can attend. I’m keeping it downtown for a while,” Zweigle said. “I kind of just fell into it, or it fell into me. Being from Olathe, that’s why I brought it back to Olathe. As somebody raised in Olathe, I felt like it needed to be in Olathe.”
August 4 kicks off the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival with a Friday Night Car Cruise downtown at about 6 p.m., followed by a street dance starting at 7:30 p.m. with DJ Erik Valdez.
The main event — the corn festival — begins with a parade at 10 a.m. Aug. 5, and continues all day downtown on Olathe’s main drag (Fourth Street).
It checks all the boxes for a good time: Kids’ activities (including a royalty contest and PowerWheels derby), water fights (welcome relief in the heat), vendors large and small, classic cars, karaoke and even — new this year — a tractor pull.
Yes, there is a corn-eating contest. And free “Olathe Sweet” sweet corn? But of course!
This year, two roasters will be operating to prepare the fresh-picked ears for the hungry public. The FFA and the Montrose/Olathe archery club members will be rotating between roasting and shucking the corn to place into people’s eager hands.
As for the corn itself, it is again provided by Tuxedo Corn Company. Harvest is running a little later this year, Tuxedo Corn’s John Harold said, projecting his workers will be able to hit the fields somewhere around July 20 or 21.
This year’s delay is due to weather that in spring, was a little too cool and wet to put the corn in the ground at the usual time, and which has now been so hot that the corn’s leaves have been curling for protection. Plus, Harold said, the nights haven’t cooled down quite enough.
“We’ll just have to see. The crops look good. Thank goodness that with this heat, we’ve got a lot of water. If we didn’t have a lot of water, we would be in trouble,” Harold said.
“We want to say a huge thank you to Tuxedo Corn and City Market,” said Zweigle. “They’re one of our big sponsors. We couldn’t do it without them.”
Another vital component of producing a festival of this magnitude? Volunteers — the corn festival needs them.
The many opportunities include setting up the festival booths and activities. For just a four-hour commitment, each volunteer is to receive this year’s festival T-shirt and free admission to the Collin Raye concert. Zweigle says prospective volunteers can stop by Lions Park in Olathe (across the street from Olathe High School) at 11 a.m. July 29 for the volunteer meeting and be assured a place will be found for them.
Zweigle already receives support from her board of six. “They are some of the hardest working people I know. I’ve never seen people volunteer so much of their time and themselves and do such a great job,” she said.
The Olathe Sweet Corn Festival is free and so is the corn; people can come and go as they please — “It’s kind of the best of both worlds for people,” Zweigle said.
This year, students at Olathe Middle and High School had the chance to shine at corn festival. The board held an art competition and ultimately were so taken with the submissions of Aubree Good and Nichole Rodriguez-Burdick that they selected Good’s design for the T-shirt and Rodriguez-Burdick’s for this year’s poster. Zweigle is looking forward to both items coming in next week: “I cannot wait to see them.”
Student Denise Alcantar won an honorable mention nod for her hand-drawn art.
The concert area at Olathe Lions Park will open at about 5 p.m. Aug. 5, with Neon Sky taking the stage at 6, followed by karaoke contest winners. Raye is set to go on at about 8:30 p.m.
Getting him to come to Olathe entailed a lot of negotiation and planning. In the end, Raye’s managers were able to work a stop at the corn festival into his tour schedule.
The concert is the only part of the corn festival that carries a charge; $30 for adults; $15 for kids 12 - 17 and free for those younger than 12. (Tickets are non-refundable.) You can get them at olathesweetcornfest.com, where you can also view a detailed schedule with events and times, sign up to volunteer, or check availability for renting a vendor spot (food vendor spots are listed as sold out), or see all of the businesses and individuals who are sponsoring this year’s Olathe Sweet Corn Festival.
You can also email the festival organizers at olathesweetcornfestival@gmail.com for information. Keep up to date on festival developments at the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival - Official page on Facebook.
Zweigle is hoping for a good turnout.
“Come on down and have some good, clean family fun,” she said, while also reminding folks the purpose is to celebrate agriculture and those who grow our food — not just the sweet corn, which people all over the world ask her about acquiring.
“I have to remind them, I just run the festival. Let’s just celebrate the farming community. I like it to be greater than just corn,” Zweigle said.