Special to the MDP
The backpacking and hiking publication, Trails Magazine, headquartered in Ridgway, is getting ready to print its first issue early next year.
Ryan Wichelns (a longtime writer for Backpacker Magazine and others) founded Trails in the wake of a spate of layoffs and going-out-of-print announcements at Backpacker’s parent company Outside Interactive earlier this year.
Outside, a massive Boulder-based conglomerate of active-lifestyle brands, laid off roughly 15 percent of its workforce and shuttered many of its titles’ print operations, including Ski, Climbing, Beta, and others. Backpacker mailed out its final print edition late last month.
“Backpacker had a dedicated longtime audience who are still looking for a print publication to fill their niche,” said Wichelns. “And I think we can make one that’s even better and more valuable to readers than Backpacker has been of late.”
Trails uses a different model than its predecessor, creating a more premium product and relying more on subscribers than advertisers.
Printing four times per year, the magazine will be produced on higher-quality paper with a larger focus on design, artwork, and photography, and will include far fewer advertisements than most magazines.
The content will focus on backpacking and adjacent activities aligned with its “Sleep in the Dirt” tagline, and will include exciting, inspiring stories from adventurers in unique destinations, mixed in with gear reviews from smaller manufacturers, destination highlights, and skills explainers.
Trails is launching in large part thanks to a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign which raised nearly $25,000 from hundreds of eager readers this fall. “I was blown away by the success of our Kickstarter, but I think that just goes to show how badly backpackers and hikers want something like Trails,” said Wichelns.
Trails is currently accepting subscriptions via its website, trailsmag.net. The magazine will exclusively be available in print.
