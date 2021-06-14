As part of ongoing fundraising efforts for two Montrose students who are battling cancer, Montrose County GOP Community Outreach is hosting a tap day at Horsefly Brewing Company (846 E. Main St.), 11 a.m. — 9 p.m. Thursday, June 17. A dollar per beverage purchased at Horsefly will go to benefit Aiden Hutto and Dariann Bushee.

In addition to tap day, GOP Community Outreach is collecting cash donations, gas cards and grocery cards through the month of June, to help the families as they travel from Montrose to Children’s Hospital. To help, contact: Daleanna Russell, 970-209-9817; Vanessa Hughes, 970-596-3740 or Mandy Norris Snell, 970-209-6326.

