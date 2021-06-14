As part of ongoing fundraising efforts for two Montrose students who are battling cancer, Montrose County GOP Community Outreach is hosting a tap day at Horsefly Brewing Company (846 E. Main St.), 11 a.m. — 9 p.m. Thursday, June 17. A dollar per beverage purchased at Horsefly will go to benefit Aiden Hutto and Dariann Bushee.
In addition to tap day, GOP Community Outreach is collecting cash donations, gas cards and grocery cards through the month of June, to help the families as they travel from Montrose to Children’s Hospital. To help, contact: Daleanna Russell, 970-209-9817; Vanessa Hughes, 970-596-3740 or Mandy Norris Snell, 970-209-6326.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.