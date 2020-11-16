Tarot reading authenticity and fear

Energy builds inside of you based on the emotion you are feeling. The blueprint of the soul is highlighted through your perceptions and actions. We do not come at a place of authenticity when we are actively trying to disconnect from another. In disagreements, for example, if mutual respect is lost one cannot claim to be authentic because the focus shifts to dominating the opposing view. The driving emotion is fear, NOT love.

Anne Fisco

Anne Fisco, M.A., NCC, LPCC, is a Western Slope-based mental health counselor reconnecting with her indigenous roots through spiritual guidance.

Fear overrides the relationship with Self and Source. Fear sabotages the gateways of opportunity that once guided you successfully into the next manifested step to your divine path. All self-committed boundaries seem impossible. Some of us might attempt to bury fear by working even harder to fit into a standard filled with external influences. All together we lost sight of what inspired us in the first place. The elusive emotion tricks us into scarcity and doubt. Feel this energy building and notice how the blueprint of your soul is shifted by fear.

Authentically dissolving fear must come from your courage to have love for the parts of yourself you have yet to accept. Dig for the source. Send love to those moments when you felt like you could not be authentic and allow for your unique abilities to naturally rise without judgment. You are not alone in feelings of fear. Breathe in love for yourself and exhale love for others.

