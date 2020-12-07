Tarot Reading: Emerge with a more elevated version of reality

Awareness is key, dear one. Being "stuck" in a stagnant period is not a means for you to continue along the path of despair.
Think about the past five years of your life and take into account the accomplishments you have manifested. The drive and motivating passion that led you to where you are today is not empty. That reservoir has always been filled just for you to tap into. No one else can access this creative pool of wisdom and that is the true gift of uniqueness. Sit with this energy. Breathe in and embrace the fact that you can emerge with an even more elevated version of your reality. Look at this with your lens of abundance.
Some may be too quick to look at this with fear and skepticism but with your key awareness, it expands creativity and possibility for you to unlock your goals and dreams. As you feel your awareness grow, keep a healthy boundary between your aspirations and who you choose to share this information.
Breakthroughs and next steps are to be taken with high gratitude matched with high caution. Caution because you must identify your true allies whose major role is to support and push you to grow. This week examine your circle of support with an objective perspective. Release attachment and see whether the individual is reciprocating the care and support you offer them. If you are operating with the mindset of true abundance, you are aware that you do not have to step on others or steal others' ideas to manifest your ambitions. Come clear with intention to lift others as you lift yourself and fruitful abundance can be celebrated for all.
