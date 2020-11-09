An overall energy reading. The cards have been all over the place this week so I decided it was time for me to go without cards this week.
That unsettling, deep feeling of uncertainty must be faced, dear one. These fears are of your own design to keep you stagnant. No dream or goal can be manifested without
1. understanding where your fears stem from &
2. the courage to nurture yourself through the waves of fear in order to keep moving forward.
Your past was divine and necessary for the person you are today. Your future is a direct result of what you decide to do in the ever present moment. Too often we fill ourselves with regret for missed opportunities of action. And this manifests a cyclone of swamplike energy to take control over our perceptions of what we believe we can create for ourselves. Self accountability and compassion is imperative for anyone who has faith in working themselves out from stagnance. This week, settle in and work towards forgiveness because letting go of heaviness has the potential for light of the same weight.
