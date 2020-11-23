Eight of Water: Still Waters & XV - Kolonisador
Pride. Pain. Victimhood. A trio of cyclical suffering caused by our own incessant storylines rooted in generational trauma. When we are mindlessly allowing these toxic patterns to operate our actions, we debilitate our capacity to grow. Callus to feedback and further closing our hearts to the abundant connection we all experience when we feel seen by another. We play into the role that encompasses our primed behaviors. Full of pride, victimhood, or both we do not think to question our own toxic behaviors to arrive at a place of lasting change.
Even if we have outgrown a habit, the universe reminds us of this growth by providing familiar yet mildly triggering scenarios for us to decide between our habitual patterns or the new behavior we have been practicing. Depending on one’s perspective, we are humbled or tattered by this reminder. Thus, moving into the next scenario with a similar dilemma, equipped with the energy from the latest decision. This process may cause one to become overwhelmed and a retreat into ourselves is necessary to inspect the depths of our pride, pain, and victimhood.
These depths come with forward energy that challenges these three aspects and self-compassion is imperative for this work to be successful. Ask yourself, in what scenarios do I become closed off and defensive? What does my mind and body begin to do when I do not feel seen? Sit with these symptoms and allow yourself to feel them. There are new realities waiting to be manifested and YOU are the orchestrator of that future.
