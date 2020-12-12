Tarot Reading: Slow down or jump into action?

Consider whether you need to slow down or jump into action. Have you been running from something that would begin to shift the course of your future? Or have you made a home in slow moving energy that keeps you from taking risks beyond your intellect?
You must recognize your own engagement with the energy that has taken control. You are not bad or a failure for falling under a spell uniquely created by your past experiences. Realize that these defenses were manifested as protective shields to keep yourself safe. But many of these shields are no longer necessary, dear one.
Your level of resistance to change equates the level of attachment (conscious or unconscious) to your past manifested in the present. Conscious efforts to changing your life in positive ways requires believing in yourself to accomplish these seemingly small steps. But where do you gain the faith for this belief? By becoming your own teacher and eager student. Learning your disintegrating habits, meeting them with self-compassion, and offering yourself with a small step that ensures success. When you meet yourself with compassion you allow for free-flowing gratitude to begin its healing process. Expectations fall and faith increases. Venture out of your known reality and believe you will be taken care of. Now is the time for your next step. Take it.
