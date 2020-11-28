When all our acts of resistance to change have proven unsuccessful, WE are allowed to surrender only to rise again in a new light. If you can get yourself to accept total defeat, you have entered a period of potential transformation. It is important for this time to be taken very seriously and without rush.
When you reflect on your life, moments of your past begin to make sense but only if you separate your identity and attachment to these events. When you realize that your acts of resistance have helped you in the past but don’t necessarily help you now, you can begin to change the makeup of your future.
Transformational work is much more difficult than one might assume because it is based on daily challenges of all sorts, to choose a different action than past toxic behaviors. From health choices to conflict management, the universe is abundant with providing unique tasks for you and it is your objective to see it as a growth task or to continue acting out the past in the present moment.
Resistance can be something that engages your victimhood, inflates your pride, or offers an all around bad feeling within you. Observe this and know that most situations do not threaten your livelihood. You will survive your own resistance if you choose a better path for your highest good. And if you choose to give in to your past behaviors, have faith and know that there will always be another chance for you to choose differently.
