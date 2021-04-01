State revenue department clarifies unemployment comp provision
The Colorado Department of Revenue is addressing an IRS announcement that the IRS will take steps to automatically refund money to taxpayers who filed their tax return reporting unemployment compensation before the recent changes made by the American Rescue Plan.
“This is great news that will greatly simplify the process for those who have already filed federal returns to get their federal taxes paid back and help provide more relief to Coloradans who have been hardest hit by this pandemic,” said Gov. Jared Polis.
“As we recover, we want to do everything we can to help Coloradans get back on their feet. We will continue to work with the federal government to get taxpayer money back as new information becomes available.”
Colorado’s income tax statutes do not incorporate retroactive federal statutory changes that are enacted after the last day of a taxable year. As a result, the American Rescue Plan Act will not impact state income tax returns for the year 2020, including the taxation of unemployment compensation.
Colorado taxpayers who are still preparing to file their 2020 state tax return are still required to add back the amount of unemployment compensation excluded from their federal taxable income in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act.
This amount should be added to line 6 (other additions) of their Colorado Individual Income Tax Return, along with any other add-backs required by law. In the explanation field, enter “Unemployment Compensation.” Refer to pages 5 and 6 of the instructions in the Colorado Individual Income Tax Filing Booklet (DR 0104 Book) for details on other additions. This booklet and other income tax forms are available on the website at Tax.Colorado.gov/Individual-Income-Tax-Forms.
Taxpayers with questions can call the tax information hotline at 303-238-SERV (7378) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For questions regarding 1099-Gs issued for unemployment benefits, contact the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment at 303-536-5615.
Visit TAX.colorado.gov for more information.
State’s GIS system for sales and use tax now online
The Colorado Department of Revenue notified retailers and sent notice to the Revisor of Statutes certifying that the Geographic Information System (GIS) is online and available for use. The GIS is part of the new Sales and Use Tax System (SUTS).
Colorado retailers are advised pursuant to sections 39-26-104(3)(c)(III)(B) and 39-26-105.2(2), C.R.S. that they must take the following actions by July 1, 2021:
• Retailers that were sourcing all sales to their business location pursuant to section 39-26-104(3)(c), C.R.S., must begin applying the “destination sourcing” rules set forth in section 39-26-104(3)(a) and (b), C.R.S.
• Retailers that were utilizing address databases certified by the Department of Revenue pursuant to section 39-26-105.3, C.R.S., must ensure that the database provider is using the most recent information provided by SUTS in order to be held harmless under the terms of section 39-26-105.2(3), C.R.S.
“This change is the final step in implementing House Bill 19-1240,” said Brendon Reese, Senior Director of the Taxation Division. “The Sales and Use Tax System will help simplify sales tax filing for businesses in Colorado. We also have many resources to assist small businesses with making the transition to destination sourcing.”
Retailers currently using origin sourcing will find resources for transitioning to destination sourcing on Tax.Colorado.gov.
Retailers with questions can call the Sales and Use Tax System (SUTS) Support Line at (720) 795-7759 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visit Tax.Colorado.gov/GIS-Retailer-Notice for more information.
Information from the Colorado Department of Revenue's news releases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.