Montrose County received $6,105 from the Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB), a portion of $80,389 in grants awarded to Colorado counties.

Montrose County was awarded $6,105 for the purchase of a scanner that will allow the county to complete the digitization of county land records.



