Montrose County received $6,105 from the Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB), a portion of $80,389 in grants awarded to Colorado counties.
Montrose County was awarded $6,105 for the purchase of a scanner that will allow the county to complete the digitization of county land records.
Bent County was awarded $53,408 to maintain real estate recording software allowing the county to make its land transaction records accessible to the public via the county’s website. Jackson County was awarded $20,876, which will allow the county to complete the digitization of county land records and license real estate recording software.
These grant awards allow the counties to digitize land records and pay for license and maintenance fees for real estate recording software. These new tools mean members of the public will be able to access land records more easily.
“It’s important that county clerk and recorders offices have the resources they need to modernize their recording practices and make their data more accessible to the public,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a news release.
“These ERTB grants to Bent, Jackson, and Montrose counties will ensure they can continue their important work, and so that Coloradans can more easily access land records.”
The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in the state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone