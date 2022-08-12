The Telluride Foundation is now accepting 2022 Community Grant applications, which will be due Monday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
Thanks to the generous support of its donors, the Telluride Foundation awarded $918,000 to 61 regional organizations in 2021 and is the largest grant funder on Colorado’s Western Slope. Since its inception, the foundation has invested over $70 million in the Telluride region through community grants and initiatives.
“Community grants have been and will continue to be the bedrock platform by which the foundation supports our communities and the nonprofits that deliver on the ground impact,” said Jason Corzine, president and CEO of the Telluride Foundation. “We look forward to seeing what exciting partnerships emerge from this year’s grant cycle.”
Applicants are encouraged to attend the foundation’s community grants webinar via Zoom at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to learn about new grant questions, how to navigate the grant application process, and pointers for submitting a successful application.
Applicants should visit the foundation’s community grants webpage to sign up for the webinar. Applicants who cannot attend the live webinar will be able to listen to a taped recording after Sept. 9, which will be provided on the Foundation’s Community Grants webpage.
Everything needed to start working on the grant application is currently available on the foundation’s website, www.telluridefoundation.org (Click on “Our Work,” click on “Community Grants,” and scroll down to “Community Grants Application.”) The link to the grant application is also live on the foundation’s website, allowing applicants to complete and submit an application.
Nonprofit, government, or community organizations with programs or projects aligned with the Foundation’s mission of improving the quality of life for the citizens of San Miguel, Ouray, and west Montrose counties and Rico are encouraged to apply for financial support.
Applications are reviewed by the grants committee, whose members then make funding recommendations that are reviewed and finalized by the Board of Directors at its annual meeting in December.
The foundation’s work is funded through the generous support of hundreds of donors as well as grants from state and national foundations. Visit www.telluridefoundation.org to learn how to donate.
