The Telluride Foundation’s housing initiative, “Rural Homes: For Sale, For Locals,” was recently recognized by the University of Utah’s School of Business as a finalist for the 2021 Ivory Prize for Housing Affordability.
The Ivory Prize is an annual award recognizing ambitious, feasible, and scalable solutions across the nation to housing affordability.
The foundation’s initiative addresses the challenge of building new homes in rural Colorado. New construction costs in rural areas can be 40%-plus higher than completed appraised values due to inflated labor costs, lower rents, the inability to compete for tax credits, and the lack of capacity in planning, development, and property management. The foundation’s initiative consolidates a suite of strategies to reduce the price for which homes can be built and sold.
Rural Homes: For Sale, For Locals meets the challenges of building in rural Colorado by attacking the primary costs of housing: capital, land, and home building. By integrating donated land, prefabricated panelized home design, and low-cost construction finance into a toolkit, the foundation is restructuring the way rural homes can be financed affordably for our region’s essential workforce.
This approach was recognized by Ivory Innovations, an institute at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business, as a Top 25 Finalist for the 2021 Ivory Prize for Housing Affordability. The foundation’s initiative was selected from 160 nominations from 39 states.
According to Abby Ivory, director of Ivory Innovation and Strategic Projects at the David Eccles School of Business: “The 2021 class of our Top 25 are pioneering new approaches, breaking down historic barriers and focusing on solutions that address multiple and complex problems through the lens of housing affordability.”
To read more about the Rural Homes: For Sale, For Locals project, go to https://ruralhomesproject.co/.
