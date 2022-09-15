The Wilkinson Public Library in Telluride will host a book-signing and discussion with Katherine Standefer, author of “Lightning Flowers: My Journey to Uncover the Cost of Saving a Life.”

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at 100 W. Pacific Ave., Telluride.



