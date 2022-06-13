Telluride man arrested in multi-agency sting; accused of soliciting child prostitution through multiple texts

A Telluride man is among suspects swept up in a state and federal sting aimed at revealing sex crimes against children.
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday, June 10, arrested Israel Avalos-Villa, 40, as part of an FBI and multi-agency investigation that also snared six other men.
The SMCSO in a Monday news release alleged Avalos-Villa exchanged 270 text messages between June 8 and 9 with law enforcement members who posed as a mother prostituting her 13- and 14-year-old girls. In these texts, he allegedly arranged to have the girls come from Grand Junction to Telluride and perform sexual acts with him for compensation.
When arrested, Avalos-Villa was found with $2,000 in cash, according to authorities.
He was detained on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution, a class-3 felony; the class-4 felonies of internet sexual exploitation of a child; internet luring of a child; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; attempted sexual assault, and cyber crime, a class-5 felony.
Avalos-Avila was in custody in San Miguel County on Monday. A bond hearing was set for June 21.
“Despicable people like this need to be locked up and I will do everything I can to protect the children of our county from sex predators,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said, in a provided statement.
Last week, multiple agencies conducted a two-day operation to find internet child sexual predators in the San Miguel and Mesa counties’ region. As part of it, trained investigators posted ads for sex with children on several websites, social media sites and apps.
Also arrested on suspicion of various sex crimes were: Michael Martinez, 27, of Clifton; Jimmy Cox, 62, of Roswell, New Mexico; Anthony Veal (age not provided) of Rossville, Georgia; Marshall McNeill, 41, of Grand Junction, and Alex Williams, 25, of Grand Junction.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Junction Police Department, Palisade Police Department, 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI all participated in the undercover operation.
