An avalanche 5 miles southwest of Ophir swept a Telluride man to his death Thursday afternoon, March 17.
Devin Overton, 29, was snowboarding in the Poverty Gulch area south of Trout Lake, about 13 miles from Telluride, when a slide came down from about 13,000 feet, caught and buried him.
Overton was found after a Telluride Helitrax guide spotted a large avalanche — and a set of tracks entering the slide path, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
No tracks exited the debris field.
The guide then activated a search beacon from the helicopter, which picked up a signal from an avalanche locator beacon.
Two guides dropped on the debris field, using a transceiver to locate Overton and dig him free from beneath about 6.5 feet of snow, but he could not be saved.
The SMCSO, San Miguel County Search and Rescue and Telluride Helitrax assisted in recovering Overton. Colorado Avalanche Information Center teams intended to visit the site Friday, March 18.
A full accident report is pending.
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters and the CAIC extended their condolences to Overton’s family and friends.
Avalanche conditions in the Northern San Juan area show moderate risk, according to the CAIC.
The primary concern is triggering slides that break a few feet below the surface on northerly and east-facing slopes. “With dense slabs above weak, collapsible layers, upper elevation slopes are the most worrisome spots,” the CAIC forecast states. “A slide triggered on a wind-drifted slope could break at your feet or from a distance, be more significant than you expect, and be a challenge to escape.”
The forecast also alerts backcountry users that although the chances of triggering a larger such avalanche is decreasing, the typical warning signs such as collapses or shooting cracks in the snowpack might not appear prior to the avalanche coming down.
“Use caution on slopes around 35 degrees and limit travel underneath steep, open slopes to avoid this problem,” the forecast states.
Always check the forecast before heading into the backcountry (avalanche.state.co.us); carry an emergency locator beacon and shovel; inform someone where you intend to go and your estimated return time; dress for conditions; carry survival gear and, if possible, travel with another person.
