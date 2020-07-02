Telluride Town Council extends face mask ordinance through Aug. 25

A host of new, educational signs will be prevalent in town, reminding locals and visitors of the best practices for fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Telluride Town Council unanimously approved the extension of the emergency ordinance that requires face coverings to be worn inside public establishments and public transportation. The COVID-19 pandemic-driven measure was expanded to include bars, though Governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday such establishments must close to in-person business over the next 48 hours for 30 days as there has been an uptick in cases across the state.

A motion to include the addition of further recommendations that facemasks be worn outside, as well, if six-foot physical distancing could not be maintained was discussed and made, but ultimately failed when council member Lars Carlson voted against it, citing the inability to enforce that inclusion.

The discussion leading up to the eventual extension of the ordinance was, as Mayor DeLanie Young said, “lively.” Young and council member Geneva Shaunette were keen to strengthen the wording to protect public safety, primarily Telluride’s frontline workers who run greater risks of exposure, particularly as visitors flood Telluride. Young said the public input she had received indicated locals are concerned about lax enforcement. But Carlson said he’d only heard positive feedback from citizens and resisted making the ordinance tighter.

“We’re trying to become a police state and we don’t need to be,” he said.

